Husband, in-laws acquitted in dowry death, harassment case

Thane, May 13 (PTI) A Thane court in Maharashtra hasacquitted a man and his two family members of charges of dowry death and cruelty to wife, citing delay in filing of the complaint.District Judge S A Sinha last week freed Balu Gaikwad(38), his mother Shobha Gaikwad (50) and sister VanitaGaikwad, saying the prosecution's explanation about delay inlodging the complaint was not acceptable.The prosecution told the court that the victim, Surekha Gaikwad, got married to Balu Gaikwad on April 26, 2012 and resided with her in-laws at Kalwa town in Thane.The in-laws repeatedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from her tobuy a hut but since her family could not pay the money, shewas harassed and tortured, according to the prosecution.On September 2, 2014, Balu Gaikwad informed hismother-in-law that his wife got burnt the previous night andwas admitted to a hospital. But, the victim's mother did notcome to enquire about her condition.Later, on September 8, 2014, the man informed hismother-in-law that his wife died at the hospital whileundergoing treatment.According to the prosecution, the victim's mother, whoresided at a village in the state's Buldhana district, couldnot rush to Thane due to her poor financial condition.When the victim's mother went to the Thane-basedhospital on September 10, she noticed burn injuries on thehands, chest and stomach of the deceased.She then lodged a police complaint, alleging that herdaughter's in-laws harassed her for dowry, because of whichshe committed suicide, the prosecution told the court.The police later booked the three accused under IPCSections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting woman tocruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 306(abetment of suicide).The judge observed that the evidence adduced by thedeceased's mother was not sufficient to hold the accusedguilty of dowry death and harassment.She said the victim's dying declaration also mentionedit as a case of accidental death.The judge noted that even after the victim's husbandinformed the complainant about the incident, she did not come to meet her daughter.She approached the police only after the victim's death, which means there was a delay of around 10 days in filing the complaint. The judge said the allegations of the prosecution witness was that the dowry demand was made three months prior to the incident. So, it was necessary for her to have rushed tothe hospital and filed a complaint against the accused."But, unfortunately it did not happen. Therefore, theprosecution's explanation about delay in lodging the complaint is not acceptable and the delay affected the prosecution's case and created suspicion," the judge said.The prosecution miserably failed to prove the chargesagainst the accused, the judge said while acquitting them.