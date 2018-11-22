Husband kills wife over dowry in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated by her husband over dowry in Gobar Sahai village in Manjhanpur area here, police said Thursday.Savita was killed by her husband Ramdhan over dowry, according to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police said.A case has been registered and search is on to arrest the absconding accused, police said.PTI CORR ABN MAZ RCJ