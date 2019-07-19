Husband of rape victim cross-examined

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A woman's husband, who was allegedly raped during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, was cross-examined Friday, an official said.The woman had alleged that she was raped by three men -- Kuldeep, Maheshveer and Sikandar -- at gunpoint in Lank village on September 8, 2013, during the riots, the official said.In the complaint, she said the accused men raped her while she hid from the rioters in a sugarcane field and threatened to kill her if she opposed them, police said.A special investigation team had filed a charge sheet against the accused under Sections 376-D (gang rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, they said. Fast-track court judge Poonam Rajput adjourned the hearing for July 22 for further cross-examination. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ RDKRDK