Hv given party my opinion on polls: Khandoori

Dehradun, Mar 17 (PTI) A day after his son joining the Congress, senior BJP leader B C Khanduri Sunday said he has apprised the party of his decision not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Asked what would he do if the party asks him to fight it, he said, "I will tell the party itself if it tells me something." Khanduri's name figures in the list of five candidates sent by the BJP's state unit to its central leadership.Speaking to PTI-Bhasa on phone from his New Delhi residence, the BJP leader refused to give his reaction over his son Manish's decision to join the Congress."I have no control over him, he has his own mentality. You ask from him only whatever you want to ask me about him," he said. Asked if he is happy as a father on his son's new inning in politics, the BJP leader said he does "not deem it fit to share it with the media". He also refused to react to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegation that he was dropped as the chairman of the Parliament Standing Committee on Defence Ministry owing to his son's decision to join the rival party.Khandoori, however, said he has been a "committed soldier of the BJP and will continue to remain so".