HxCentral Partners With IIHMR to Advance Research and Innovation in Healthcare Experience Management

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ --HxCentral by SapphireIMS to set up a healthcare center of excellence to accelerate innovation in improving the patient safety and healthcare quality through technology HxCentral, a healthcare experience management solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Bangalore, a premier healthcare research institute, to collaboratively improve the healthcare technology solutions that help hospitals in ensuring high rate of patient safety, improve quality compliance and overall healthcare experience.Indian healthcare industry is on the cusp of digital transformation. Digitization and automation of healthcare processes is becoming a critical need for hospitals to efficiently serve more patients, ensure their safety, comply with complex standards and importantly offer affordable healthcare to the public. IIHMR will bring its years of healthcare research experience that will enable the HxCentral solutions to be even more relevant to the current and future needs of the hospitals.Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) was established in 1984, with a fundamental purpose of creating new knowledge and developing alternate modes of improving healthcare to management research, education and training in India and other parts of the world.Baiju VY, Vice President, at HxCentral is also selected as the Academic Advisory Council of IIHMR, Bangalore. In this role, Baiju will collaborate with the IIHMR experts in advancing the curriculum to set new standards for healthcare professionals of the future.As part of the agreement, HxCentral will set up its solution in IIHMR for the students to get a practical understanding of healthcare experience solutions and also to give them the exposure to real-world issues and challenges in managing the healthcare operations.Dr. S. D. Gupta, Trustee Secretary, IIHMR, Jaipur said, "Healthcare in India needs a different and a comprehensive approach to digital transformation. An approach led by healthcare institutes, solution providers, hospitals and academics. I am glad that this partnership between HxCentral and IIHMR will be pioneering this change."Baiju VY, Vice President at HxCentral said, "IIHMR is a premier healthcare research institute and I am confident that, together we will advance the innovation possibilities on healthcare digital transformation. Healthcare standards and regulations, such as NABH, JCI, HAAD-JAWDA are complex and takes a lot of understanding and preparedness to implement in everything we do at hospitals. Our idea is to integrate the standards mindset into the solutions and not as an afterthought. The healthcare CoE is one of its kind and am happy for the students as it will give them valuable exposure to the real industry needs."Dr. Usha Manjunath, Director, IIHMR said, "We are very excited to partner with HxCentral. There is still a lot of work to be done in the healthcare digitization space and such collaborations will help both the industry and the students, who are the future of this industry. A deep association with HxCentral will give us the right balance and direction to our research efforts that can have direct impact on patient safety and healthcare compliance."About HxCentral HxCentral, a SaaS-based healthcare solution of SapphireIMS, digitizes the core processes of a hospital, such as incident management, quality management, healthcare asset management, patient feedback management and infection control management to drive the patient experience and safety. Implemented in over 120 hospital units across India and Southeast Asia, the solution dramatically transforms the healthcare organization by enhancing patient safety, improving efficiency and earning patient loyalty. The SaaS solution rapidly enables the hospitals to be compliant with regulations, such as National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), Joint Commission International (JCI) and The Health Authority - Abu Dhabi (HAAD - JAWDA).For more information: Visit our website: www.hxcentral.com and www.sapphireims.comTwitterLinkedInYouTubeAbout IIHMR - Bangalore IIHMR Bangalore is a premier Institute for Hospital Management, Public Health and Health Information Technology Management education, Research & Consultation activities, MDP trainings in South India. IIHMR, Bangalore was previously known as the Indian Institute of Health Management Research, Bangalore. IIHMR, Bangalore established in 2004; has a legacy over a decade for imparting Health and Hospital management education, Trainings and Research activities in South India. The campus is in Silicon Valley at Electronic City, surrounded by organizations like Wipro, HP, Infosys, and many others leading IT and allied companies.Source: SapphireIMS PWRPWR