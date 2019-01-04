Hyatt Centric Brand Expands in India With Opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim rebranded and redesigned as Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa Mumbai, Maharashtra, India &CHICAGO, United States Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the rebranding of Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim to Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa, marking the brands second hotel in India. Located in prime destinations across the world including New York, Miami, Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago, the Hyatt Centric brand serves as a launchpad to destination exploration and discovery for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action. Situated in the heart of North Goa, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa provides chic and contemporary accommodations just steps away from the citys best beaches, shopping centers, culture, entertainment, nightlife and other local hotspots, making it easy for guests to get out and explore. The opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa is our first step in introducing the Hyatt Centric experience to the vibrant state of Goa, said Sunjae Sharma, vice president operations India, at Hyatt. Based in one of the most popular areas of the island, we are confident that Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa will allow guests to discover all that Goa has to offer. The introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand displays yet another way for us to care for our guests, while offering them international hospitality and authentic experiences. Contemporary and eclectic, the hotel has 167 spacious guestrooms including one suite, all offering incredible views of the garden, pool or hillside through large bay windows or balconies. With features such as complimentary wi-fi, an LED TV, tea and coffee facilities, mini-fridge, in-room electronic safe and more, each guestroom offers the perfect setting to relax after a day of business or leisure. The suite features a separate living area and bedroom with a spacious bathroom and powder room. With artisanal craft cocktails and local fare, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goas dining scene is as unique as it is authentic. During the day, the restaurant, Grok, features a spacious and relaxed atmosphere with delicious local Goan favorites and handcrafted cocktails. In the evenings, Grok is a themed kebaberie and bread bar, with the bar serving mixology cocktails. Additionally, for a unique space to work, play, or socialize, The Corner serves coffee and light fare. Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa also offers 6,065 square feet (563 square meters) of meeting and event spaces, including Jade Vine, a modern ballroom with state-of-the-art facilities, Isle de Sol, a contemporary flexible meeting space, and Jardim, an outdoor banquet space that can be used for either business or social events. Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa also provides guests with a modern fitness studio, outdoor swimming pool, kids play area, 24-hour room service, currency exchange, multilingual staff, laundry and dry cleaning services. Additionally, the hotel offers guided off-site experiences that allow guests to truly immerse in the locale, such as scuba diving, heritage walks and food tours, highlighting the best Goa has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentriccandolimgoa.com The Hyatt Centric Experience Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they dont, including environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests discovery of the destination. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentricExplorer. About Hyatt Hotels Corporation Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of September 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names. On November 30, 2018, the Company expanded its hotel and resort portfolio with the inclusion of the Alila, Destination, Joie de Vivre, Thompson Hotels and tommie brands. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa Lobby PWRPWR