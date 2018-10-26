Hyderabad-bound GoAir plane faces 'suspected technical glitch'

(Eds: Adding a para after para 5) New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) An A320 neo aircraft, operated by GoAir, returned to the national capital on Friday due to a "suspected technical glitch", according to the airline.While the carrier did not mention exact reasons, A320 neos powered by Pratt & Whitney engines have been facing engine problems.The Hyderabad-bound flight -- G8 423 -- returned to Delhi and made a normal landing. It had 90 passengers on board.In a statement, the airline said there was suspected technical glitch."After normal landing, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft through ramp to ramp transfer. Post inspection and investigation, the aircraft has been declared serviceable and operational," it added. An airport official said the plane had departed at 0720 hours and returned due to technical reasons as advised by ATC (Air Traffic Controller). PTI IAS RAM RAM ANUANU