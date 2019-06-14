Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair Showcases Splendid Collection in its 12th Edition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, June 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Over 450 brands offer their exclusive range of Jewellery at the three-day B2B Fair Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2019), India's premium B2B jewellery trade show, commenced its 12th edition today at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, Hyderabad. Chief Guest - Shri. T. Padma Rao Goud, Deputy Speaker, Telangana; Mr. Mahendra Tayal, President, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mr. Mukesh Agarwal, Convener, Hitech City Jewellers Manufacturers Association; Mr.Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee, Group Director, UBM India inaugurated the fair in the presence of other dignitaries from the jewellery trade. Organised by UBM India, over the years the Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair has been a great platform for the Indian jewellery market, giving an excellent opportunity for the industry players to offer their designer jewellery and for the buyers an one-stop shop solution to witness, experience and place orders for their choice from an exclusive artisans collection.Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair , India's leading exhibition organizer is being held in association with Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA) and Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellery Federation along with 200+ district associations from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh.Over 450 leading brands from across the country and abroad have showcased their finest jewellery and artisans collection to the visitors at the HJF 2019. The exhibitors comprised of top-most jewellery brands, fine finished jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone and pearls manufacturers, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hallmarkers, assayers and representatives from trade and governmental bodies.One of the key highlights of the show this year has been the debut participation from Indonesia bringing top 4 brands from Indonesia namely: Nahdi Jewellery, Mira, Ellyhan Jewellery, Indah Mutiara Lambok. Other key highlights of the fair included a designer pavilion that showcased India's prominent jewellery masterpieces; a first ever Regalia pavilion exclusively for B2B meetings and an array of new designs and launches at the fair from Indian and International brands.Speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of HJF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "India is one of the largest in the world contributing 29 per cent to the global jewellery consumption and is considered to be the hub of the global jewellery market because of its low cost and availability of high-skilled labour. Hyderabad represents the large and growing South Indian manufacturing and retail markets and with the 12th edition of HJF we are proud to play an important role in the region, generating sales and building better business relationships. With a special focus on South India's range of designer jewellery, the show promises to be an excellent platform for both buyers and suppliers and continues to attract key players in the world's jewellery industry. This year, we have participation from well-reputed local and overseas buyers from United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Dubai, Singapore and India and many more reinforcing the expo's position as a proven and trusted sourcing hub for the industry across the world."This year, the B2B fair will see participation from exhibitors that include prominent names such as Anmol Jewellers, Swaroop Jewellers, Chintamani Gold, Sri Shubam Jewellers, Gupta Gold, Vinati Jewellers, JKS Jewels Pvt Ltd, KK Ornaments, Jewel Park, Shree Kalpataru Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Mukti Gold, Anmol Swarn, Nahar Diamonds, SK Jewels, Hreenkar Jewellers, South India Jewellers, SK Seth, Dantara Jewellery, Rajendra Jewellers, Bhindi Jewellers amongst others. The HJF brings to the fore creativity and innovation in jewellery from among several cities and Tier II towns such as Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag, Nellore and Warangal.The HJF is one of the four-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi) that are hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair. Industry speak at HJF 2019:Key Exhibitors quotes: - Speaking on HJF, Mr. Mahender Tayal, President HJMA, Regional Chairman South GJEPC said, "Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair has been a flagship event for the industry for over a decade. The platform gives us an opportunity to engage with other traders not only from India but also from other countries. We get to witness the latest trends in the jewellery industry, array of the premium jewellery, studded with pearls, ruby, emerald and diamonds and also meet large number of visitors.- Mr.Mukesh Agarwal, Vice president- Hitech City Jewellery manufacturers Association (HJMA) & Director, Swaroop Jewellers said - " We are glad to be associated with UBM from last 11years. HJF is one of the landmark shows for Hyderabad jewellery Manufactures, year-on-year it has gained immense popularity and it is indeed one of the biggest jewellery fair in South India. In this 12th Edition, we are showcasing the wide range of C.Z. pachi jewellery studded with rubies and emeralds, we have also created a complete range in temple jewellery studded with rubies and emeralds and C.Z." - Mr. Preetham Jain, Partner, Kala Mandir Collection - "Hyderabad is potential market for us and Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair is the right platform for us to connect with small and large scale traders, which otherwise is not possible for us to market our products independently. This year, we have launched our Coimbatore specific unique highly finished casting ornaments at HJF 2019." - Mr. Roshni Prasad, CEO - JKS Jewels Pvt Ltd- "UBM HJF has been a great platform for us to market and promote our portfolio of jewellery. At HJF, we get an opportunity to engage with new buyers and also witness the latest trends in the industry. We are well known for our Kolkata handcrafted jewellery collection and we have showcased our latest designs at HJF 2019" . 