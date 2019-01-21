Hygiene on board trains: ECoR installs 91 sanitary napkin vending machines in 36 trains

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The East Coast Railway has installed 91 sanitary napkin vending machines in 36 trains as part of the railways' drive to improve hygiene on board its trains, a release from the national transporter said Monday.These are important trains, originating from its jurisdiction - Puri, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. Thirty-five coaches of 10 trains include Purusottam Express, Puri-Ahmedabad Express, Tapaswini Express, Puri-Durg Express, Utkal Express, Jagannath Express, Neelachal Express, Puri-Chennai Express, Puri-Ajmer Express, Puri-Shirdi Express originating from Puri have been installed with these machines.Similarly, 28 coaches of 15 trains originating from Bhubaneswar - Hirakhand Express, Rajdhani Express group of trains, Prashanti Express, Dhanbad Garib Rath Express, Bhawanipatna Link Express, Jan Shatabdi Express, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express, Bangalore Cant Express, Balangir Inter City, New Delhi Duronto, Krishnarajpuram Humsafar Express, Bangiriposi Express have been provided with this facility.They have also been provided in 23 coaches of 11 trains originating from Visakhapatnam, including Samata Express, AP Express, Nizamuddin Dakshin Link Express, Korba Express, Visakhapatnam-LTT Express, Hirakund Express, Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Express, Visakhapatnam-Digha Express, Visakhapatnam-Tata Express, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express, Visakhapatnam-Chennai.Apart from this, the ECoR has already installed these facilities in major railway stations over its jurisdiction like Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Puri. The price of the sanitary napkin is Rs five per piece. Passengers can get the napkins by inserting a Rs 5 coin in the vending machine. This sanitary napkin vending machine can vend 75 pads at a time. PTI ASG KJ