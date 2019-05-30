Hyperhire gets $200K funding from Springcamp; to launch referral platform in India

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Hyperhire, a B2B HR solutions platform, Thursday said it has received USD 200,000 (about Rs 1.39 crore) investment from Seoul based early-stage venture capital firm Springcamp.The seed funding will be utilised to launch 'JOBKET' - a platform for referrals in the HR process - in India. The company is also being supported by the Korean government, Hyperhire co-founder Amrita Gujral said.The platform leverages artificial intelligence to identify most appropriate candidates for relevant profiles. It allows users to access various handpicked job descriptions from renowned companies, basis which they can either self-apply or recommend their friends who may have talent but are unaware of the opportunity.Depending on the stature of the job Profile, users on the platform also get rewarded if their referred candidate makes it to the company."JOBKET is a well thought through product with excellence of tech from Korea and the Indian HR insights ensuring the product puts itself to best use guaranteeing efficiency," Gujral said.She added that JOBKET, in its initial phase, will reach out to potential candidates in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The platform will gradually expand pan-India by the end of this year. PTI SR BAL