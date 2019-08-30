Hyperlocal Job Search App, EZJobs, Launches Unique Guerilla Marketing Challenge Open to Business, Advertisement and Mass Communication Students Across India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) In a first-of-its-kind contest, a hyperlocal job search app, EZJobs, is inviting teams of students from management and mass communication schools across the country to develop a guerilla marketing plan and win INR 1,50,000 in prizes.Hyderabad, India Business Wire IndiaEZJobs, a mobile-first platform connecting employees and candidates for local, part-time and seasonal jobs has taken an innovative approach to arrive at an impactful marketing plan. The company is conducting a nationwide contest among management students from top B-Schools. Students participating in the EZJobs Guerilla Marketing Challenge (EGMC) make teams of 3 to 5 and prepare a guerilla marketing plan for EZJobs. Commenting on the necessity for unconventional marketing for startups, the CEO, Krishna Vemuri, recently stated, The conventional marketing plans wont work in the jungle of App stores and Play Store, where there are millions of APPs. Startups need Guerilla Marketing techniques to win in the jungle! This unique contest brings about the enthusiasm in the students to think differently through various aspects of marketing. The CEO also added, The winners and runners-up take away combined prizes of Rupees Hundred & Fifty Thousand. Apart from this, all the participants can launch themselves into high-flying careers in marketing and advertising. EZJobs may fund the best teams to execute the marketing plan, apart from offering them jobs with stock options. President - Jyoti Vazirani issued the following, We select 20 finalists from the contestants and they will present their Guerilla Marketing Challenge Pitches to the audiences and eminent judges in a day long event dedicated to #startups #marketing to be held at T-HUB, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 29th September 2019. CTO, Priyadarshan Patil spoke about the key features of the EZJobs app, We have designed the app for individuals job finders, as well as the SMEs to recruit easily through chats. We will be adding features to help big enterprises to recruit for small jobs easily. Digital Marketing Manager, Dev Gupta, added, We have been successfully getting good traction for the app. We have reached 25K downloads in 4 weeks time and topped out at 30K in 5 weeks. We are planning to cross the 1 Million mark by the end of the financial year, and be up and running on our way to generating revenue. India Operations, EZJobs, Goutam Auknoor confirmed that the pitch event is on 29th September and is being attended by eminent judges/speakers, such as Naresh Kheterpal, CEO, Span Communications, Shalem Raju, Public-Private Partnership Expert at Government of Andhra Pradesh and Pradeep Dhobale, Director and Operating Partner, Springforth Investment Managers and Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, CEO - Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI. About EZJobs EZJobs is a mobile-first, hyperlocal job-search platform empowering both local job aspirants and SMEs to chat and find their desired vacancies and candidates for local, part-time and seasonal employment. EZJobs is seed-funded by Futran Solutions, Inc. USA. Email: jobs@ezjobs.ioWebsite: www.ezjobs.io PWRPWR