Hyundai commences bookings for upcoming compact SUV Venue

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming compact SUV Venue. The company said the model has already captured attention of the customers and it is confident that it will set a new benchmark in the automobile industry. "The Hyundai Venue is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement. Customers can book the model online through company's website or visit any dealership with a booking amount of Rs 21,000 only. The compact SUV, which would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300, will be available in four major trims with multiple powertrain options including a 1-litre petrol engine mated to seven speed automatic transmission. Hyundai is set to launch the model on May 21. PTI MSS HRS