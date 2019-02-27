Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Wednesday said its SUV Creta has crossed 5 lakh cumulatives sales milestone since its launch in July, 2015.The company has sold 3.7 lakh units of the SUV in India and over 1.4 lakh units across international markets."With the record sales of over five lakh units in less than four years by any made-in-India SUV, Hyundai Creta has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry," Hyundai Motor India National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement.Creta comes with various features, including electric sunroof, cruise control, ventilated front row seats and wireless phone charger among others. PTI MSSBAL