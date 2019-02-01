Hyundai domestic sales up marginally at 45,803 units in January

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Friday reported a marginal increase in domestic sales at 45,803 units in January. The company had sold 45,508 units in January 2018, HMIL said in a statement. "January 2019 started on a cautious note, however, the company registered all model growth on account of strong performance by all new Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Verna and Creta," HMIL National Sales Head Vikas Jain said. The government has announced many people-oriented schemes with focus on rural economy during the 2019-20 Interim Budget, and the company expects it to give positive impetus to customer sentiments and business environment, he added. PTI MSS RVKRVK