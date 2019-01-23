Hyundai Electronic ventures into Indian home appliances market

(Eds: Corrects company name in headline) New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Hyundai Electronics, an arm of South Korean multinational Hyundai Corporation, said it has ventured into the fast growing Indian consumer electronics and home appliances market.The company would focus on market research and product innovation here and work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency, Hyundai Electronics said.Commenting on the development Hyundai Electronics CEO Akshay Dhoot said: "India is one of the key emerging markets with a burgeoning consumer durable segment and with Hyundais entry, we are committed to give Indian consumers an exposure to smart goods technology and product diversification methodologies, manufacturing cutting-edge goods."Hyundai Corporation was established in 1976 as an import and export-trading house of the Hyundai Group. PTI KRH MR