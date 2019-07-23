Hyundai Motor India Organizes Mega Experience Service Camp

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Indias First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, today organized Mega Experience Hyundai Camp. The camp provides the customers a platform to experience brand Hyundai within their vicinity for all service-related needs, new product purchase and evaluation of the existing car. In addition to this, the customers can also book a Test Drive of their favourite car during this camp. The Mega Experience Hyundai Camp was organized at 495 locations in 303 cities to provide personalized assistance, free vehicle check-up, evaluation of old cars in exchange offer to buy contemporary Hyundai cars. To enhance customer involvement, Hyundai SANTRO, Elite i20 and Xcent were on display to augment lead generation. Commenting at the inauguration of the camp, Mr. Punnaivanam S, VP-Customer Care Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, Its extremely overwhelming to see such remarkable response to the Mega Experience Hyundai Camp every year. Each year, the customer response surpasses our expectations and turn out to be extremely collaborating. Being Indias First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, we will continue to innovate and bring forth the best customer services at their doorstep. The camp accentuates our commitment towards providing industrys best platform to fulfil all customers service-related needs. In addition to the above, in the coming week Hyundai will also set up a camp for Old Santro customers honouring their long term association with the Brand. The camp is intended to connect with the old Santro customers and share latest updates on recently launched Hyundai cars and special discounts to exchange the old SANTRO with the ALL NEW SANTRO. Customers can get exchange benefits upto INR 20,000. The Mega Experience Hyundai Camp is usually set-up at Malls, Residential Areas, Parking Spaces and Petrol Pumps, to educate our customers about importance of regular service for their vehicles, acquaint them with new sales scheme, used car evaluation and exchange offers, extended warranty details, etc. About HMIL Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is Indias first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has eleven car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, VENUE, CRETA, TUCSON and the recently introduced KONA Electric, Indias First Fully Electric SUV. HMILs fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities. HMIL forms a critical part of HMCs global export hub. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 494 dealers and more than 1,319 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering. For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on:Facebook: www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndiaTwitter: www.twitter.com/HyundaiIndiaYouTube: www.youtube.com/HyundaiIndiaInstagram: www.instagram.com/hyundaiindia To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Hyundai Motor India organizes Mega Experience Service Camp PWRPWR