Hyundai pockets 2,000 bookings for Venue in one day

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Friday said it has received 2,000 bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Venue on the first day of initiating the process. The company had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2. "The Day-1 response is a record booking for an SUV, with an average of 84 Venue cars every hour," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement. The company is receiving customer enquiries at all its touch points across the country, he added. "Further, the notable traction in online booking is coming from semi-urban areas due to strong telecom infrastructure. This showcases emergence of new era of connected-mobility solutions and acceptance of technology in day-to-day life," Jain said. The company is scheduled to launch the model on May 21. PTI MSS SHW HRS

