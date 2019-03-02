Hyundai reports 1.6 pc decline in February sales

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Saturday reported 1.6 per cent decline in total sales at 54,518 units in February. The company had sold 55,422 units in February last year, HMIL said in a statement.Domestic sales were at 43,110 units as against 44,505 units in the year-ago month, down 3.1 per cent, it added. Exports were, however, up 4.5 per cent at 11,408 units as compared to 10,917 units in February last year, the company said. PTI RKL MKJ