Hyundai sales up 4.6 pc at 65,020 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Thursday reported 4.6 per cent increase in total sales at 65,020 units in October.The company had sold 62,139 units in October last year, HMIL said in a statement.Domestic sales increased 4.9 per cent to 52,001 units last month as compared to 49,588 units in October 2017.Exports grew 3.7 per cent to 13,019 units as against 12,551 units in the year-ago month. PTI MSS BALBAL

