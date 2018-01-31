Hyundai to showcase 15 cars at Auto Expo

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today said it will showcase 15 cars, including Ioniq sedan, and various new technologies during the upcoming Auto Expo.

"Our theme for Auto Expo 2018 is Experience Hyundai showcasing eco-friendly, mobility and connected technologies along with 15 trendsetter products," HMIL MD and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

The company has created 9 experiential zones to give customers a glimpse of the companys newest and futuristic innovations, he added.

The automaker said it has lined up products like Ioniq, Kona SUV, among others at the biennial event. The expo, from February 9-14, will see 24 new launches and unveiling of over 100 vehicles. Besides, there will be 12 startups participating in the event, the majority being in the electric vehicle space. The expo, co-organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), CII and Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, The components show will be held at Pragati Maidan in the Capital from February 8-11. PTI MSS MKJ