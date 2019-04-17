Hyundai unveils compact SUV Venue; launch next month

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Wednesday unveiled its new compact SUV, Venue, which it plans to launch in India next month. The company unveiled the new model here alongside the global preview of the vehicle at the New York International Auto show. The carmaker will launch the SUV in India on May 21. The compact SUV, which will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon and Mahindra XUV300, comes with three engine options. The model comes with 1 litre turbo and1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning."Hyundai Motor India is committed to leading the Indian auto industry by introducing world class product," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO S S Kim told reporters here.Being India's first connected SUV not only makes Venue a new benchmark in the segment but also demonstrates company's unwavering emphasis on offering the quality and feature list products to the customers, he added.Hyundai plans to roll out a host of India-specific connected features including a panic button for distress situations in Venue.The auto major will introduce its global technology BlueLink in the Indian market with the launch of the new model and has tied up with Vodafone Idea for network connectivity.The company's BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, out of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.The model would also come with various features including electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control among others.Safety features include six airbags, speed sensing auto door lock, vehicle stability management among others. PTI MSS MRMR