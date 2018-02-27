Hyundai unveils two EV models

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) South Korean auto-maker Hyundai today unvieled two electric vehicles (EVs)-the Nexo and the Ioniq--at a business summit in New Delhi.

The next gen fuel cell-run Nexo and the battery- powered global Ioniq were showcased during the second edition of the India-Korea Business Summit in the national capital, a release said.

"Since the past 20 years, Hyundai has a long-term commitment towards Make-in-India and today we are proud to showcase sports utility vehicle Nexo along with an global EV Ioniq at the India Korea Summit 2018," Hyundai Motor R&D centre vice president S H Kim was quoted as saying in the release.

Terming the development of the two EVs a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies the companys efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles, Kim said, "Hyundai is continuously innovating in clean and connected mobility solutions to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations."

The Nexo is set to spearhead Hyundais plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles globally, the company said.

This next generation vehicle offers the most advanced technology on the market with various advanced driver assistance systems and the strongest powertrains in the segment, it added.