'I AM ARBOR' - A Soul Stirring Movie for Every Nature Enthusiast is Releasing on May 7, 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 29, 2019/PRNewswire-- The latest animated movie I AM ARBOR by AAJ Media Productions will be premiered in Rochester, NY. The movie will be released globally on the YouTube Channel of AAJ Media Productions on May 7, 2019. The film features a child and a tree and their beautiful and heart-warming bond. The story of the film is inspired by the fact that plants do think, feel pain and reciprocate other emotions too.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824419/I_Am_Arbor_Logo.jpg )After a phenomenal success of his very first animation short movie - 'PING PONG'D' and a music video - 'RED', which were immensely acclaimed at several international film festivals till date, Jijo Sengupta once again comes up with a strong social message for the world through his animation short film I AM ARBOR, his latest creation. This film is a perfect blend of both 3D Animation and Live Action."This film is created with an aim to provoke thoughts for everyone, to kindle the deepest sentiments for our flora. However, with rapid urbanization mankind has started to take trees for granted and overused them to a limit that has posed a lethal threat to everyone and the mother earth. I have attempted to encapsulate the raw emotions and feelings of all my subjects and objects and bring them to life to project one of the most beautiful and cardinal relationship a nature lover can ever have," says, Jijo Sengupta, writer and director of I AM ARBOR.AAJ Media Productions, Mumbai collaborated with the school of Film and Animation at Rochester Institute of Technology, NY for production of its imaginative yet true to life film for every nature lover of this planet. About RIT Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology (https://www.rit.edu) is a privately endowed, coeducational university with eight colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. The campus occupies 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, the third-largest city in New York State. The RIT student body consists of approximately 11,400 full-time and 1,600 part-time undergraduate students, and 2,350 graduate students. Enrolled students represent all 50 states and more than 100 foreign countries.About AAJ Media Productions Founded by Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo, AAJ Media Productions (https://www.aajmediaproductions.com ) is a new generation startup that is poised to bring back a unique blend of Hollywood and Bollywood- the HollyBolly way, for Individual Aspirants, Corporates and the Media and Entertainment Industry.About the Director Anannya Sengupta, Co-Founder of AAJ Media Productions, realized that there exists a whitespace of Live Action and CGI and an opportunity for collaboration between Hollywood & Bollywood. Bringing imagination into the realms of perception and experience through redesigning the paradigm of communication and messaging for individuals, corporates and the film industry at large; offers tremendous opportunity. Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo is an International Award-Winning Film Maker. He has completed his undergraduate in New Media & Interactive Development and is currently completing his masters in Films and Animations from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, USA. He lives in Rochester and shuttles between LA and Mumbai. He founded AAJ Media Productions in 2017 and is backed by an experienced set of team members based out of India and the US.Source: AAJ Media Productions