'I am Arbor' - A Unique Movie for Nature Lovers is Releasing on May 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, NEW DELHI and HYDERABAD, India, February 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The premiere of the latest film 'I am Arbor' written and directed by the award-winning film maker and Co-founder of AAJ Media Productions Jijo Sengupta, will be screened in select theaters in May this year. A father and child actor duo will debut in this heart touching story on a theme that brings a new idea that plants have emotions. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824419/I_Am_Arbor_Logo.jpg )After the successful production of 'Ping Pong'd', an animated short film and the music video 'RED' that was internationally acclaimed at several Film festivals globally; director Jijo Sengupta, once again brings a social message to this world, through his animation short that is a fusion of Live Action and 3D Animation .Set in the backdrop of an emotional journey of a child, growing up with a tree that comes alive as characters; this film encapsulates the raw emotions and feelings of plants that have enabled the survival of human species on this planet."This movie sensitizes everyone living on this earth, to once again ponder on the deep bond that exists between trees and human beings. I have attempted to bring on screen, the organic feelings and emotions between objects and subjects," said Jijo Sengupta, Writer and Director of the Film.The school of Film and Animation at Rochester Institute of Technology, NY and AAJ Media Productions in Mumbai, collaborated in making this production come alive for Nature Lovers in the world.About RIT Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with eight colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. The campus occupies 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, the third-largest city in New York State. The RIT student body consists of approximately 11,400 full-time and 1,600 part-time undergraduate students, and 2,350 graduate students. Enrolled students represent all 50 states and more than 100 foreign countries.About AAJ Media Productions Founded by Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo, AAJ Media Productions is a new-generation start-up that is poised to bring back a unique blend of Hollywood and Bollywood - the HollyBolly way, for Individual Aspirants, Corporates and the Media and Entertainment Industry.About the Director Anannya Sengupta, Co-founder of AAJ Media Productions, realized that there exists a whitespace of Live Action and CGI and an opportunity for collaboration between Hollywood & Bollywood. Bringing imagination into the realms of perception and experience through redesigning the paradigm of communication and messaging for individuals, corporates and the film industry at large; offers tremendous opportunity. Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo is an International Award-Winning Film Maker. He has completed his undergraduate in New Media & Interactive Development and is currently completing his master's in Films and Animations from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, USA. He lives in Rochester and shuttles between LA and Mumbai. He founded AAJ Media Productions in 2017 and is backed by an experienced set of team members based out of India and the US.