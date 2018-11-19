I am living a nightmare after Kim Porter's death, says Diddy

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (PTI) American rap star Sean 'Diddy' Combs said he has been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.The 49-year-old hip-hop star dated Porter, who passed away on Thursday, for 13 years, and they also had three children together, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila."For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. "Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love,'' he wrote on Instagram. Porter as found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday after suffering from ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks, and the police subsequently confirmed there was ''no foul playing'' surrounding her passing. PTI SHDSHD