I am no longer Cong pres, CWC should quickly decide on successor: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is no longer Congress president and the party's working committee should meet immediately to decide on his successor. Gandhi told reporters he has already resigned and the Congress Working Committee should make the appointment soon. "I am no longer the Congress president. I have already resigned. The CWC should convene a meeting immediately and decide on the new Congress president," he said when asked about the future course of the party. PTI SKC MINMIN