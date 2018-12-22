I am sober and grateful to be alive: Demi Lovato

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (PTI) Singer Demi Lovato says she is ''sober and grateful to be alive'' following her overdose earlier this year.The 26-year-old pop star, who spent time in rehab earlier this year after she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home following a night of partying, has reassured fans she is fine and asked for space and time to heal privately."If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. 'Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.."I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support," Lovato posted on Twitter. The singer said she feels blessed to have the support of her family, friends and fans. "I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you," she added. PTI SHDSHD