I am the star of my life story: Kareena Kapoor Khan

By Shubha Dubey Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) She is one of the finest actors of her generation and a style inspiration for many but Kareena Kapoor Khan says being considered a trendsetter does not dictate her choices be it films, fashion or life. The actor says the fact that she was never aspiring to be someone else has helped her stay comfortable in her space. "The fact that I am aware about my strengths, makes me secure. I am never looking at what others are doing, which films they are choosing, the directors or actors they are working with. All these things never bothered me. I am the star of my life story. Nobody else can dictate my choices," Kareena told PTI in an interview."As a person, I am very comfortable in my space. I have always been content with the choices I made in my career as well as my personal life. I was never aspiring to be someone. I was always working and will keep working towards being the better version of me."The actor says very early in her life, she realised that it was important to be secure to be a good artiste."Otherwise, you won't be able to do justice to your character. And to be secure, one needs to focus on their work and career graph rather than constantly look at what others are doing."Kareena, who was last seen playing a commitment-phobic bride-to-be in "Veere Di Wedding", will next be seen in "Good News", in September this year. The film will see her opposite Akshay Kumar, her co-star of many films, after a gap of four years."'Good News' is going to be an amazing film. The film is entertaining and has a global thought to it. Initially, even I was not sure how it will turn out, but now when I am shooting the film, I can't wait for the audience to see it," she says.Though she believes in living life on her own terms, Kareena says she is not irresponsible. "I am a responsible child. I have always been like that. But I don't measure my life by what other people think. Sometimes you make a mistake and sometimes it goes right. One needs to learn and keep moving ahead," she says.The 38-year-old actor, who recently walked the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 finale, says comfort has always come before style for her."I don't think as a celebrity one should always be conscious about their fashion choices. Fashion is something really personal for me. I don't think one should dress up in a runway look if they are uncomfortable. The best way is to be minimal and classic," she says.