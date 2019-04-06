I couldn't see myself in a leading role: Sandra Oh

(Eds: Making correction in intro) London, Apr 6 (PTI) Emmy-nominated actor Sandra Oh says it was hard for her to believe that she was offered the lead role in "Killing Eve". In an interview with Marie Clarie magazine, she said, ''I was like, 'What's my part?' When my agent said, 'You're f*****g Eve,' I just couldn't see it. I couldn't see myself in a leading role ... It's like a f*****g shard in my heart."The 47-year-old actor added that even though she understands the importance of being visible, it was "really difficult" to come to terms with her role of Eve. ''We work really hard because we love what we do, but we understand how important it is to be visible and to see ourselves, right? To catch myself in a moment where I'm still not doing that was really difficult."Sandra, however, is happy that she tasted fame at an older age, as she has worked enough on herself to be able to deal with the success without being too hard on herself.''I'm grateful that it's happened at 47, because I've done enough work on myself to really experience it. And then, too, it just has deeper meaning for me,'' she said. PTI SHDSHDSHD