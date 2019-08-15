I-Day: 4 NSG officials get police medal

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Four officials of the counter-terror force NSG have been awarded the police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day. The awardees include Group Commander Rakesh Kumar, posted at the headquarters of the force here. Kumar is a 1993-batch officer of the Border Security Force cadre and has served in the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency grid in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states for over 14 years. He joined the National Security Guard (NSG) on deputation in March, 2017. The other decorated officers are Group Commander Binod Toppo, second-in-command rank officer R K Langeh and agency law officer K N Chaudhary. The NSG was raised in 1984 as a federal counter-terror and counter-hijack crack commando unit under the Union home ministry. PTI NES SMNSMN