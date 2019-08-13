I-Day celebrations: UP govt to administer oath for girls' safety in schools, offices

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) With a view to ensure safety of girls and generate awareness about the issue, the Uttar Pradesh government will administer "Balika Suraksha Shapath" (girls' safety oath) on the upcoming Independence Day in schools and offices, an official order said on Tuesday.The order was issued by principal secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Monika S Garg.According to the order, the "Balika Suraksha Shapath" will be administered as part of the department's ongoing girl students' safety awareness campaign.Boys will take an oath to ensure safety of girls and to respect them. Parents will also take an oath that they will not discriminate between a son and a daughter and give them equal opportunities, Garg said.The oath will be administered in schools, offices and public places after cultural programmes and plantation drives on Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 15, she added.According to the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these oath programmes will also be held on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day and other occasions, Garg said. PTI ABN DIVDIV