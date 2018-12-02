I didn't feel cheated at all: Richard Madden on 'Game of Thrones' exit

London, Dec 2 (PTI) Actor Richard Madden says he does not feel cheated about leaving "Game of Thrones" after three seasons as he was ready to move on.The 32-year-old actor played King of the North Robb Stark for three seasons until his character was brutally killed off."I was ready to leave when I did. It was five years from the pilot until I finished filming. For any actor, five years is too long to play a part. I didn't feel cheated at all. I was ready to leave," Madden told GQ magazine. The actor, however, admitted he was ''terrified'' after he left the show because he was not sure what work would be available to him.''Terrified that you're never going to work again. Terrified that you're just going to be defined by one thing. That it was a fluke accident and that anyone who got cast as Robb Stark would have had the success of that. And it just happened that it was you when it could have been someone else. Terrified of just getting cast as Romeos, princes and young kings," he said. Eighth and the final season of "Game of Thrones" will premiere next April. PTI SHDSHD