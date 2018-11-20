I feel claustrophobic when I listen to my songs, says Arijit Singh

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) Popular singer Arijit Singh on Tuesday said he feels "claustrophobic" when he listens to his songs.The 31-year-old singer was attending the opening ceremony of 49th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where his directorial debut "Sa" will be screened.During the event, host of the evening Amit Sadh asked Arijit, the voice behind tracks such as "Tum hi ho", "Phir le aya dil" and "Chahun main ya naa", about how does he generate the intensity to sing such romantic songs."Is that a question?" Arijiti replied. Amit then asked the singer whether he listens to his own songs to which he said, "I feel claustrophobic when I listen to myself." The opening ceremony of IFFI 2018 was attended by Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Goa governor Mridula Sinha, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur among others. PTI RDS RB SHDSHD