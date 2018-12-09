I get immediate anxiety whenever I go on social media, says Hailey Bieber

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) Model Hailey Bieber has admitted that she does not like social media and starts feeling anxious before signing in on to her Instagram account. In her Instagram story the model said she starts feeling "sad" and "worked up" whenever she goes on any social media platform. ''Being off of Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much happy as a person ... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up. It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive. "I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. We need to take a step back and realise we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate and division. (sic)'' Hailey wrote. The model, who recently got married to pop star Justin Bieber, has taken a break from her modelling career to spend time with the singer. PTI SHDSHD