I have grown as a human after working with Jennifer Lopez, says Milo Ventimiglia

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) Actor Milo Ventimiglia says he has grown as a human and as a performer after working with pop star Jennifer Lopez on "Second Act".The 41-year-old actor said he relished the experience of working with Lopez on the Peter Segal-directed film.''We looked out for each other. I have grown as a human and as an artist spending time with her and that's really all you can ask for," Ventimiglia told the People magazine. "She's a creative mogul and a great artist. To have her put her confidence in me as an actor, I was really grateful," he added. PTI SHDSHD