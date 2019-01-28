I love having all eyes on me: Vanessa Hudgens

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (PTI) Actor Vanessa Hudgens has said like her "Rent: Live" character Maureen Johnson she ''loves being the centre of attention''.The actor said she could relate to her character's approach to life in the upcoming TV production of the Broadway musical.''It's been so much fun finding Maureen within myself because she is loud and she loves being the centre of attention, and I am a performer.''I love having all eyes on me. She expresses herself in a way that is unique to her own, and she's an artist, and I feel like that's what I aspire to be like as well," Hudgens told the Hollywood Reporter. The actor said she also enjoyed working with Jordan Fisher on "Rent: Live".''I feel like we both have such a love for musical theatre and a love for 'Rent' even before we came to it, (and) it really just translates," she said. PTI SHDSHD