I miss working on 'Sacred Games': Radhika Apte

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Actor Radhika Apte says she miss being part of her first Netflix show "Sacred Games" where she got the opportunity to play a "starkly" different character.The critically-acclaimed show, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, recently returned for its sophomore season to universal praise.Apte, however, did not feature in the second season as her character, RAW agent Anjali Mathur, was killed off towards the end of first season."I do miss working on the show. I loved the character. I had a lot of fun doing thisstarkly different role of Anjali Mathur. I knew that the show would be liked by the audience, it was the first Hindi Netflix Original series and very different from the kind of content we saw before," the actor told PTI.Apte said she has not yet started viewing the second season but will soon "binge watch it".The actor is currently on cloud nine after her 2018 thriller "Aandhadhun" bagged three National awards recently. Apte said the film's wins is a proof that the industry is on the right path of creating path breaking movies. "It feels absolutely amazing. I feel blessed to be associated with the film. The amount of appreciation we have got from the audience and the critics is unimaginable. That is why the National Award win is gratifying." She said the year 2018 was a memorable one for her as she got to act in films such as "Padman", "Andhadhun", "Lust Stories" and "Baazaar". "I can feel the love and appreciation. Life has definitely changed; Im getting better scripts now. 2018 was a very memorable year for me. I did 'Padman', 'Andhadhun' and 'Baazaar'. "It feels great to receive the gratitude and the success for your hard work, but I am also going to look ahead and not dwell on the past. I would rather look forward to the coming months and my upcoming releases," Apte said.The actor believes that the industry's approach towards women on and off the screen is certainly changing for the better. "Today, the actresses are being offered meatier roles. You can see Alia Bhatt in 'Raazi', her character was so powerful and profound. Audiences are recognising the efforts nevertheless and I believe this will only get better and better with time."Apte will be seen next in "The Wedding Guest", a British-American movie with Dev Patel, and "Raat Akeli Hain" with Nawazuddin Siddqui. PTI KKP RBRB