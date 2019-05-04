I suffered anxiety: Goldie Hawn on growing up during Cold War

London, May 4 (PTI) Veteran Hollywood star Goldie Hawn has revealed that she lived with anxiety while growing up as she was scared that the Russians were going to bomb America as part of the Cold War.The actor was born in 1945 in Washington DC months after the World War II ended and the Cold War began. It was a rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union which lasted for decades and resulted in anti-communist suspicions and international incidents that led the two superpowers to the brink of nuclear disaster. ''I lived with anxiety as a little girl. I thought the Russians were going to bomb us. I thought I could die without ever kissing a boy. I suffered anxiety every time I heard a siren," Hawn said at the Child Mind Institute's fifth Annual Change Maker awards. According to Contactmusic, the 73-year-old actor said her anxiety followed her into her television career and she started getting panic attacks'."The next thing I know I'm doing a TV show and I was having nonspecific anxiety attacks, I didn't know why I was feeling anxious or what was wrong with me, when I would go into public and feeling like I could vomit. I didn't know why I wanted to sit on a couch while I was supposedly becoming something that everyone was so excited for me.''Hawn said meditation helped her overcome the disorder.''I went for meditation because it was the thing to do, and when I did, it was like I can't ever explain to you - it was the most joyful experience I've ever had. I felt like I returned back to my deepest part, to my heart, to my joy. It just hit this seed of joy that I always had as a young girl. Because all I ever wanted to be was happy. That was my goal," she said. PTI SHDSHD