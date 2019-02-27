I-T Dept searches premises of head of prominent org in Kashmir, Delhi in terror financing case

(Eds: Adding details after para 2) New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Income Tax Department Wednesday said it has conducted a "sensitive search" that covered the head of a prominent organisation in connection with alleged terror financing and anti-national activities.Four premises in the Kashmir Valley and three in the national capital were searched, the department said, without naming the organisation or the persons involved. Sources said one of the persons involved is Naeem Khan, who was suspended from Hurriyat in 2017."The head of a prominent organisation allegedly indulging in anti-national activities along with his associates were covered in a sensitive search action by the Income Tax Department today," it said in a statement."The search action has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in the business of quarrying, hotels etc."Without providing specific details, the department said it unearthed clinching evidence of "huge unaccounted expenditure having been incurred in cash on the reconstruction and remodelling of the residential premises presently being used by the tax evader's family." "Despite carrying out large scale financial transactions, neither the protagonist nor any member of his family has ever filed any income tax return. The evidence found in search action is robust enough to show a deliberate and wilful attempt to evade tax," it said.In the search action, three hard disks have also been seized."The analysis of the information contained in the disks is likely to yield even more substantial evidence against the tax evader and his associates. This action is part of a concerted drive to trace illegal sources of funding that has financed the separatist elements and their activities in the Valley," the statement added. PTI JD ANZ BALBAL