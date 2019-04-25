scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

I-T Dept searches premises of kin of ex-minister Imran Reza Ansari

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) The Income Tax Department Thursday carried out searches at two premises of a kin of Imran Reza Ansari, a former minister in the PDP-BJP coalition, for alleged tax evasion, officials said here.They said the income tax officials, assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF, carried out the searches at a business complex in the upmarket Karan Nagar where locations of North Point Complex were searched by the tax personnel.Later, a team was sent to search another premises of the family at Alamgiri Bazar in the downtown Srinagar.The income tax officials maintained that Thursday's raids were carried out on a business family and were in no way connected to Ansari, a politician who switched over to People's Conference led by Sajad Lone.Ansari's sister is married to the family whose premises have been raided. PTI SKL AAR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos