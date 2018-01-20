I-T Pune region crosses 75% of annual target

Thane (Maharashtra), Jan 20 (PTI) The Pune division of the Income Tax department has topped the country to cross 75 per cent of the annual collection target.

The region also leads the rest of the country in terms of overall growth in mop-up at 24.12 per cent year-on-year against the national average of 18 per cent as of January 16.

"This puts the Pune region on top across the country to reach 75 per cent of the budget estimate for the current fiscal year as of January 16," the principal chief commissioner of the region AC Shukla told reporters here last evening, without disclosing the actual amount collected.

He said the overall growth would have been higher had it not been for the poor show by the Nashik division, which faced a massive drought this year as 10 districts of the division were drought-prone.

During the year, the Pune region made refunds to the tune of Rs 37,310.50 crore which was 23.98 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year, he said.

He said corporate tax collection from the region, grew 26.68 per cent, which again is the highest among all the regions.

Also, amongst the top 5 regions, Pune is the first to achieve 100 per cent target as regards cash collection out of arrear demand of 2017-18, he added.

Shukla attributed the success to the five-point formula adopted by the officials, which included instilling the fear of god in taxpayers as a key point.

"God the almighty came in handy for us to achieve this fete," he said, adding the other measures included creating trust in the minds of taxpayers, earnestly requesting them to pay up their legitimate dues to the nation, and motivating the taxmen.

"Fear of god was the most important element which worked wonders and brought about drastic changes in the minds of the tax payers," Shukla said.

He said to reach the maximum of taxpayers, the department is in the process of opening more offices in towns like Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Vasai-Virar, Badlapur, Ambernath. PTI COR BEN NRB