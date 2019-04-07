I-T raids at residence, other premises of MP CM's aide

Indore, Apr 7 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Sunday conducted raids at the residence and other premises of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkad, sources said.The raids were conducted by a team of officials, who arrived from Delhi, at Kakkad's residence in Vijay Nagar area here and other places associated with him, sources in the I-T department said.They said documents seized during the searches were being scrutinised in detail.Further details were awaited.Kakkad, a former Madhya Pradesh police officer, was appointed OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year.He had earlier served as OSD to former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria during the UPA regime.Kakkad's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality. PTI HWP MAS GK DVDV