I-T searches on premises of MP CM's aides continue on Monday

Bhopal/Indore, Apr 8 (PTI) The Income Tax Department's searches against close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and others continued on the second day Monday, officials said.Sources said the searches continued Monday at the premises of Nath's former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pravin Kakkad in Indore and Bhopal, besides those of his aide Ashwani Sharma.According to eyewitnesses, a cash van was seen coming out of Sharma's residence, in Platinum Plaza Apartment in New Market area of Bhopal, in the evening under the protection of Central Reserve Police Force personnel.Instead of local police, CRPF personnel were guarding the premises where the raids were conducted in Madhya Pradesh.Income Tax Department sources said the search of bank lockers and other assets continued Monday at Indore.Sources said a woman from the Kakkad household was taken to the bank by officials, while his son was taken to the family's office.Kakkad, a former Madhya Pradesh police officer, was appointed OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year.He earlier served as OSD to former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria during the UPA regime.Kakkad's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality.The I-T Department had launched raids at 52 locations at around 3am Sunday on people and associates linked to Nath.The searches are linked to suspected movement of hawala money during the ongoing polls season and tax evasion, they said.