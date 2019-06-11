scorecardresearch
I V Subba Rao to continue as secretary to vice president

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) I V Subba Rao will continue as secretary to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said Tuesday.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rao, a retired IAS officer, as secretary to the vice president on contract basis in the rank and pay of secretary of Government of India, it said.His tenure will be co-terminus with the tenure of the vice president, the ministry said. PTI AKV SRY

