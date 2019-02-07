I was first choice to host the Oscars, says Dwayne Johnson

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (PTI) Actor Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he was the first choice of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to host the upcoming Oscars ceremony.Responding to a fan, who asked the actor to host the ceremony next year, Johnson revealed that the Academy approached him for the hosting gig this year but things did not materialised due to his commitments to "Jumanji 2"."Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldnt make it work since I'm shooting 'Jumanji'," the actor wrote."Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he added.The Oscars are currently without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down from the job following a controversy over his resurfaced old homophobic tweets. PTI RB RB BKBK