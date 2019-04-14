I was the new kid, asked for advice from fellow superheroes: Brie Larson on 'Avengers: Endgame'

By Bedika Seoul, Apr 14 (PTI) In the recently released footage of "Avengers: Endgame", War Machine calls Captain Marvel the "new girl" and Brie Larson says she felt just that when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and even asked her co-stars for advice on "how to be a superhero".The 29-year-old star's first introduction to other superheroes in MCU was during Marvel's 10-year anniversary photo opportunity, which she says was "crazily timed" for everybody to meet."It was really wonderful because I got to meet everyone at once, shake hands and go like 'I'm the new kid, do you have any advice for me?' And I was able to take in a bunch."Marvel gave us books and we used them as yearbooks and everybody went around and signed them and I put in mine for people to give me advice on how to be a superhero. It was really lovely," Larson said in a group interview here.The Oscar-winner is in the city to promote the much-awaited "Endgame" along with co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and executive producer Trinh Tran.The actor, who made her superhero debut as Carol Danvers in "Captain Marvel", says it was surreal to come on board the MCU which has been an integral part of her movie watching experience."The thing I loved about marching into 'Infinity War' is (after) having watched so many of these movies for so long, seeing these characters interact felt quintessential and also totally surprising at the same time."This has been something that I've loved watching on screen. To be a part of it and bring new layers to the complexity of how these characters meet and who's seeing whom was really cool," she adds.Being a part of the vast universe can be intimidating for an artiste, but Larson believes every character in the MCU is special. "This universe is so vast. What makes it so unique and special is that every character has its piece that completes this puzzle. So figuring out who Carol was, where she's at in this part of the journey, where she fits into this larger world, that was the challenge."Larson, however, does not "feel the pressure" of taking the legacy forward after the culmination of the decade-long journey of the Avengers core team."I don't really think it's on me. To be totally honest, I haven't seen this film yet. I have no idea what's in store for the future of the MCU. But I had a really awesome time making this."The film is slated to release worldwide on April 26. PTI BK RDS SHD SHDSHD