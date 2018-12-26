I will break your head: AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal abuses journalist, tries to hit him

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal Wednesday verbally abused a journalist who questioned him on next year's general elections and even threatened to break his head, while his supporters forced the scribe to apologise publicly.The incident happened when Ajmal was talking to reporters after a function, where he felicitated the panchayat elections winners of South Salmara district.The journalist later filed a complaint with the police against the Lok Sabha lawmaker.The journalist from a local TV news channel questioned Ajmal about AIUDF's alliance plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He refused a direct reply and said, "We are with Mahagathbandhan (opposition) in Delhi."The journalist then persisted and asked whether AIUDF would change its position after the polls depending on which party won.To this, Ajmal lost his temper and said, "How many crore will you give? (abuse)... Is it journalism? People like you are demeaning journalism. This man is against us fromearlier on."Ajmal then rained more abuses, snatched the mike of another journalist and tried to hit the scribe who had asked the question."He is asking for how much money will I be sold to BJP? His father will be sold. Go from here or else I will break your head. Go and file a case against me...(abuse)... Ihave my men in court...you will be finished. You have done this earlier also," the leader said.An AIUDF leader sitting next to Ajmal then asked the journalist to apologise. The scribe was then heard saying "sorry" and "you have misunderstood me".The man then bowed his head in front of Ajmal and apologised, to which the AIUDF leader was seen touching his head.The TV journalist later said, "People gathered there and I was about to be thrashed. I was forced to apologise and I did it to save my life. I have already filedan FIR." PTI TR SBN KK SBN SOMSOM