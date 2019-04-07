I wouldn't be very good at it: Danny Boyle on making comic book movie

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle believes he would not be ''very good'' at directing a comic book movie.The filmmaker said superhero films needs a director who has the genre in ''their bloodstream''.''I wouldn't be very good at it. I saw the 'Spider-Man' movie, the animation, and I thought it was wonderful, but out of my league. Normally when you see a movie like that, you think, 'I could maybe do that.' I didn't think, 'Maybe' with this.''It had a sensibility that felt truthful to its origins. Whoever made this, it is part of their bloodstream. You've got to recognise that you have no idea how to get there. I don't think you should attempt one unless it's in your bloodstream... Comics really aren't in my bloodstream," Boyle told Empire magazine.The filmmaker said he ruled himself out of directing "Alien: Resurrection" for similar reasons.''... The problem was the industry was in a transition point (at that time). How much were you going to do for real, as Ridley (Scott) had done, where people wear suits? How much would you need to learn about emerging technologies that could portray this world?''I realised, I was not the person to be in that transition between the two forces. If CG hadn't arrived, I would have been a decent person to say, 'We are going to do it with wrestlers or athletes who have a physicality. My analogue mind does not work nimbly in that CG world," he said. PTI SHDSHD