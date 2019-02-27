IAF air strike in Pak: North corporation celebrates; autowallahs distribute sweets

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The pre-dawn strike by the Indian Air Force on a Jaish terror camp in Pakistan on Tuesday prompted jubilation from many people in Delhi, with the North Delhi mayor along with a group of people from the area's civic body celebrating it and some autorickshaw drivers distributing sweets.India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country, a top official said.The air strike news dominated the headlines and broadcast on various channels, prompting celebration from a few quarters."North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta led a group of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) employees in holding a celebration at the Civic Centre to mark the air strike by the IAF," a senior NDMC official said.They held the celebrations on the Civic Centre's premises and also lit candles at one place and distributed sweets, saluting the pilots.Deepak Kumar, a 50-year-old rickshaw driver was elated to learn about the air strike."My father was a subedar in the Army and worked at Fort Williams in Calcutta. Later, he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir too. Today, I felt very happy that IAF struck at a terror camp. I distributed sweets," he said.Kumar, who hails from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, said many other autorickshaw drivers also distributed sweets."The two countries should not go to war. But, we hope Pakistan will be warned now to not allow any terror activities on its soil," he said. PTI KND KJKJ