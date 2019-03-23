IAF airlifts 187 stranded passengers to and fro Kargil in J-K

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) A total of 187 stranded passengers were Saturday airlifted by the IAF to and fro Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said."187 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force in separate sorties between Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu," State Coordinator, Kargil Courier Service, Aamir Ali said. He said 71 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 69 from Srinagar to Kargil, while 27 from Kargil to Srinagar and 20 from Kargil to Jammu. The AN-32 Kargil courier service is operating regularly to facilitate the stranded passengers of Ladakh region, which usually remains cut off from rest of the country due to the closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway for winter months owing to heavy snowfall. Officials said the snow-clearance operation on the highway is in full swing and the road is likely to be restored later next month. PTI TAS AQSAQS